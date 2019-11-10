Marvin Lee Bost, Jr. of Rockwell, passed away, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Universal Health Care. Mr. Bost was born Feb. 27, 1938 in Cabarrus County, son of the late Marvin Lee Bost, Sr. and Edna Mae Barrier Bost. He was a member of Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church. He was retired from Cannon Mills, he enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing. He was a hard worker, loved children and was a good Christian man. He was preceded in death by a sister Alice Faggart. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara “Dot” McRorie Bos; one son, Randy Bost (Lisa); brother, Dennis Bost (Debbie); sister, Carol Barnhardt; step grandchildren, Alex Bearder and Emmy Earnhardt. Service: Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday at Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation: The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church, 2405 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Bost family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019