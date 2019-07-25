Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Feezor. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:45 PM Trading Ford Baptist Church 3600 Long Ferry Rd. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Feezor, 67, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Rowan County on Sept. 28, 1951, the son of Catherine Albright of Salisbury and the late Arthur Lee Feezor. Marvin was a graduate of North Rowan High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Marvin had a very successful career as the owner-operator of Feezor Heating and Air. He not only took pride in his business, but truly valued the friends he made during his time in business. He was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church and served the Miller Ferry Volunteer Fire Department for over 45 years. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Debra McCall Feezor, of the home; a son, Hunter (Brittany) Feezor of Hillsborough; his mother, Catherine A. Feezor of Salisbury; a brother, Bobby (Susan) Feezor of Concord; a sister, Karen Feezor of Raleigh; chosen brother, Hal (Peggy) Brandon of Salisbury; and nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: A visitation will be held 4-6:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. A graveside service will follow in the Trading Ford Baptist Church cemetery with Reverend Mike Motley and Dr. Jim Harris officiating. Our many thanks to the staff of Carolina Caring, Duke Medical Center and Novant Health for the love and care he received. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church; Carolina Caring Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; the Justin Monroe Scholarship Fund, c/o MFVFD, 2650 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146; or Randon's Place at Healing House, 160 S Beadle Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Feezor family. Online condolences may be made at

