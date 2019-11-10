Marvin R Query, 79, passed away October 16, 2019, on Hilton Head, SC, where he enjoyed his last couple of years doing what he loved most, fishing, playing cards, traveling and simply hanging out with his family and his many new found friends. Marvin was born December 17, 1939, in Concord, NC, and is predeceased by his wife, Gail Ross Query. He has two surviving children, Denean Beaupre (Glenn) of Hilton Head, SC and Daylon Query (Debbie) of Martinsburg, WV. He was the only son born to the late Oscar Pete Query and Mary Basinger Query, and is survived by five wonderful sisters; Mary Lou Moose (David), Mildred Gray, Sherry Isenhour (James), Betty Laney, and Kathy Popwell (Jimmy). Marvin is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School where he enjoyed playing football. Marvin's legacy will continue thru the lives of his grandchildren: Amanda Query, Jacob Query, Nicolas Beaupre; Parker Beaupre' and five great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Amity House Lady's Funeral Home, 268 N Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083, on November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A light lunch, featuring one of Marvin's favorites "Setzer Family Barbecue"; will be served. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a";Pay It Forward" donation be made in Marvin's honor in order that another family can receive the same great care and compassion extended to us at Agape Hospice, 1800 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC 29935.

