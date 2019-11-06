Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Graveside service 2:00 PM McDowell Memorial Park 327 Memorial Park Rd Marion , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. Hensley passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday night. Born in Hillsboro, NC in 1919, Mary lived a long and faith-filled life of 100 years. She and her husband John F. Hensley had two children, Judy Fallin Randolph of Salisbury, NC and Floyd Hensley of Monroe, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Judy, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whom she loved and cared for dearly. Everyone who knew Mary knew of her peaceful manner and soul that was slow to anger and quick to love, “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; And he that ruleth his spirit than he taketh a city.” Proverbs 32 was a scripture that was very prominent in her life, as none of us can ever recall hearing her yell or raise her voice. Throughout all of her life, Mary walked boldly in faith and reflected positivity, selflessness, and the word of God in everything she did. Being a Sunday school teacher for 33 years and was actively involved in helping children, Mary was known as “Granny”. Children adored her and her friends cherished her. She didn't just help children but anyone and everyone that demonstrated a need. Granny encouraged people to look for the good in everyone by telling people to “get a pair of Granny's glasses.” as written in one of her stories, and to look at the world with a positive viewpoint. She radiated wisdom and could always provide God's word to souls in desperate need. Her small, simple phrases were more impactful than novels. She enjoyed every detail and relished in the simple things in life. Whether it was watching the red-birds or sitting on the porch on a sunny day. Granny always found good in anything. Granny was a selfless servant and a silent peacekeeper who worked quietly in the background helping everyone in need. She would not approve of all this attention and rather would want you to know that Jesus is alive and that He loves you. She will be greatly missed on this Earth by anyone who had the privilege of knowing her but we take comfort in knowing that she has met her Savior and is having a glorious reunion in Heaven. In the words of Granny, remember, Jesus loves you. Graveside Service: 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McDowell Memorial Park, 327 Memorial Park Rd, Marion, NC 28752. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hensley family. Online condolences may be made at

