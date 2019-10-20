Mary Allen (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My Mom was the best mother-in-law ever! Anytime I needed..."
    - Anita Allen
  • "To the Allen Family,(Christina) We are so sorry for your..."
    - Jackson/Norman Family
  • "The Pastor & Members of New Shepherd Missionary Baptist..."
    - Rev. Curtis Cummings Sr
  • "I'll miss my mother terribly. She's the reason that I'm..."
    - Christopher Allen
Service Information
Graham Funeral Home Inc
635 Wilkesboro St
Mocksville, NC
27028
(336)-751-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Erwin Temple C.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Erwin Temple C.M.E. Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery
Salisbury, NC
Obituary
Mrs. Mary Magdalene Young Allen, 80, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born September 29, 1939, to the late William and Maggie Lee Young. Mrs. Allen graduated from Davie County Training School and attended Livingstone College and Catawba College. She was a former member at Boxwood Baptist Church and currently is a member of Erwin Temple C.M.E. Church in Woodleaf. Mrs. Allen had served as the pianist at both churches and was a Sunday school teacher at Erwin Temple. She had received the Teacher Assistant of the Year award while working at Cooleemee Elementary School. Mrs. Allen enjoyed traveling and cooking and was a great baker. She had a deep affection for her grandchildren. Survivors: her husband, William Allen, Jr.; two sons, William J. Allen (Anita) of Salisbury and Christopher Allen (Angela) of Charlotte; a sister-in-law, Georgia Graham (John) of Greensboro; two brothers-in-law, Gary Allen (Bonnie) of Mocksville and Derry Allen of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Christina Allen, Hannah Allen, Joshua Allen, Anika Allen and Olivia Allen; an aunt, Lizzie Mayfield; and cousins, Lester Chunn (Kay) and Ann Griffin. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 22, at Erwin Temple C.M.E. Church at 12 p.m. Rev. Erwin L. Hannah, Jr. will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church 30 minutes before the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in National Cemetery in Salisbury. Online condolences can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 20, 2019
