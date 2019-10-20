Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Fisher. View Sign Service Information Stanly Funeral Home 1835 Badin Rd Albemarle , NC 28001 (704)-982-8134 Memorial service 3:00 PM Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Richfield , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Claudine Brenan Fisher, 89 of Richfield, passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at Trinity Place in Albemarle. Her memorial service will be held at 3pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Richfield with Rev. Ruth Ann Sipes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Born November 23, 1929, in Jacksonville FL., Mary Ann married the late Walter George Fisher on February 22, 1947. She was a 1960 graduate of Pfeiffer College and taught in the Stanly County School system. Mary Ann later retired after 18 years at the East Rowan Sr. High School library. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, served 8 years on the Stanly County Hospice Board, and 4 years on the Ombudsman Committee for Nursing Homes in Stanly County. Mary Ann was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church since 1951, where she taught numerous Sunday School classes, served on the church council, and was active in the women's group. Mary Ann also served 17 years on the Richfield Town Board and chaired the Party in the Park committee for 15 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter Patsy Fisher Johnson. She is survived by a daughter Judy Fisher Eddy and husband Dave, a son Terry Fisher and wife Myra. Survivors also include grandchildren Shannon Barrier, Shaun Eddy, Leigh Nelson, Bethany Thompson, David Eddy, Jr., Michael Fisher, Joshua Fisher, Terri Lynn Dolan, Mary Kathleen Cross, Kyle Manus and 21 great- grandchildren. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Joyce Swanner, Jennifer Ames, Cynthia Mills, Venessa Chambers, Judy Haywood, and Pat Whitley for all the assistance and kindness they gave to Mary Ann. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 111 E. Church Street, Richfield, NC 28137 Stanly Funeral& Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Fisher family.

