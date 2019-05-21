Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 (214)-363-5401 Service 3:00 PM Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Gosney, 76, of Lucas, Texas passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 after a nine month battle with lymphoma. Born Mary Ann Farrington on Sept. 25, 1942 to Mary Exum Farrington and Ramond Deny Farrington in Salisbury, she attended Dukeville Elementary School in the Trading Ford Community, Spencer High School and North Rowan High School, graduating in 1960. She was a member of the FHA (Future Homemakers of America), 4H and the National Honor Society. She graduated from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society. She married William Milton Gosney on Aug. 9, 1964; moving to Berkeley, Calif. and then to Texas in 1969. Daughter Amber Farrington Gosney was born July 24, 1977, and daughter Raven Lea Gosney was born May 3, 1982. Mary Ann was a force of nature: she will be remembered for her high spirit, quick wit, generosity, and progressive politics. For many, she was the friend you called when you needed advice, or just to laugh; you always felt better after a conversation with her. She rarely met a stranger, and she seemed to have far more than two children, at least in spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Ramona Hugh Wilson. She is survived by her husband and daughters, and by her many, many close friends in Texas, North Carolina, California, Canada and the United Kingdom who will miss her greatly. Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas 75225. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3263 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146, with a reception to follow at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Rd. The family thanks her primary care physician Dr. Steven Leach, her oncologist Dr. Praveen Ramakrishnan, and all of the staff and care givers at the

Mary Ann Gosney, 76, of Lucas, Texas passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 after a nine month battle with lymphoma. Born Mary Ann Farrington on Sept. 25, 1942 to Mary Exum Farrington and Ramond Deny Farrington in Salisbury, she attended Dukeville Elementary School in the Trading Ford Community, Spencer High School and North Rowan High School, graduating in 1960. She was a member of the FHA (Future Homemakers of America), 4H and the National Honor Society. She graduated from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science degree in History. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society. She married William Milton Gosney on Aug. 9, 1964; moving to Berkeley, Calif. and then to Texas in 1969. Daughter Amber Farrington Gosney was born July 24, 1977, and daughter Raven Lea Gosney was born May 3, 1982. Mary Ann was a force of nature: she will be remembered for her high spirit, quick wit, generosity, and progressive politics. For many, she was the friend you called when you needed advice, or just to laugh; you always felt better after a conversation with her. She rarely met a stranger, and she seemed to have far more than two children, at least in spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Ramona Hugh Wilson. She is survived by her husband and daughters, and by her many, many close friends in Texas, North Carolina, California, Canada and the United Kingdom who will miss her greatly. Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas 75225. Service: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3263 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146, with a reception to follow at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2380 Long Ferry Rd. The family thanks her primary care physician Dr. Steven Leach, her oncologist Dr. Praveen Ramakrishnan, and all of the staff and care givers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center including the Simmons Cancer Center, the Bone Marrow Clinic, the Oncology Clinic, and the William T. Clements Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant and Medical Intensive Care floors during her treatment. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Southwestern Medical Foundation, 3889 Maple Ave., Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75219 or online at https://swmedical.org/makeagift in honor of Dr. Steven Leach or Dr. Praveen Ramakrishnan at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Published in Salisbury Post from May 21 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close