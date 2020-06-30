Mary C. “Betty” Wilhelm, of Kannapolis, formerly of China Grove, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020. Born April 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mary Benson Cartner. Her beloved husband, Joe Wilhelm preceded in 1979. During her working years, Betty was employed by Hoechst – Celanese. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, She also enjoyed sending cards out to those who were unable to attend services at Jackson Park United Methodist Church. Betty is survived by a son, Larry Wilhelm and wife Cindy of Kannapolis; a daughter, Cindy Karlowitsch and husband Al of Maiden; four grandchildren, Beth Jones, Alfred Karlowitsch and wife Glenda, Katie Queen and husband Clyde, and Ashley Sigmon and husband Brett; and five great grandchildren, Bailey, Rees, and Taylor Jones, McKenzie Karlowitsch and Emma Sigmon. Service: A celebration of Maw - Maw Betty's life will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor Troy Wilhelm will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial: The family asks that Memorials be made to Jackson Park UMC, 715 Mable Avenue Kannapolis, NC 28083 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.



