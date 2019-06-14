Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary ""Maw Maw"" Canada. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

SALISBURY – Mary Nancy Marie Spry Canada "Maw-Maw" 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019 in the presence of the ones she loved.

She was born Oct. 25, 1928 in Davie County to the late Gurney and Estel Osborne Spry. She was happily married on Feb. 24, 1949 for 47 years to her beloved husband Thomas Lee Canada who passed away June 7, 1996. She was a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She was an active member of a circle and a youth leader. She retired from Fiber Industries in 1988 after 20 years of service. In her free time, Marie loved to travel especially enjoying time with her family at her second home at Holden Beach. Traveling the United States and Canada was the highlight of her life. The splendor and majesticness of the mountains of the United States and Alaska were often topics of conversation with her family. Baseball was another big area of her life and she followed the New York Yankees for multiple decades. She enjoyed watching westerns, reading, and playing pogo games on her computer. Her grandchildren will always treasure the memory of endless Canasta and Uno card games with Maw-Maw. Marie will be missed but will be greatly remembered for her smile and time she spent loving her family. Her family was her pride and joy. Marie leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, hard work, and perseverance.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Service followed at Bethel Lutheran Church with burial at Rowan Memorial Park.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Canada; brothers; Laverne Spry (Mary), Virgel Spry (Joan), Tommy Spry; brothers-in-law, Bill Holshouser, Gene Saunders (Glena), Frank Malpass (Stella), Dean Canada; sisters-in-law Betty Holshouser (Homer). She is survived by sister, Avin Holshouser; daughter, Mary Lee Earnhardt and husband James, sons, Alan Canada and Rita, Ricky Canada and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Angie Thomas and husband David, Jamie Drew and husband Butch, Katie Funderburk and husband Dan, Carla Cowan and husband Bernard, and Caitlin Canada; great-grandchildren, Grace Funderburk, Kelcie and Mckenna Thomas, Sheridan Drew, Dashia, Aidan, Jace, and Landen Canada, Janae and Ariel Cowan; and many nieces and nephews. The family extends thanks to Hospice of Rowan especially her nurses Erica and Tiffany for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 355 E. Ridge Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144, St. Paul's Lutheran Church 205 St. Paul's Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146 and Novant Health Rowan Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144.

