Mrs. Mary Anne Tutterow Carter, 83, of Pine Ridge Road, passed away at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Mrs. Carter was born on September 28, 1936 to the late John Paul and Annie Mae Daniel Tutterow. Mary loved to sew and enjoyed doing crafts. She retired from Davie County Schools as Cafeteria Manager after 20 years of service. Mrs. Carter then ran Carter's Childcare for many years. Her greatest legacy was the way she loved her family and the children from her childcare. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jamie Carter Bost. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Edward Lee Carter, of the home; three children, Edwina Ritchie (Randy) of Mocksville, Keith Carter (Vickie) of Rockwell, and Karen Nance (Charles) of Mocksville; a brother, John Tutterow (Nancy) of Denver, NC; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Liberty United Methodist Church, with Dr. Steve Rainey officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 141 Liberty Circle, Mocksville, NC 27028 or Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made at

