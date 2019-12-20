Mrs. Mary "Catherine" Davidson Lee, 70, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home in China Grove. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mike Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 pm Saturday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Lee was born July 29, 1949 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late William Kirby Davidson and Alline Hodge Davidson. She attended Piedmont Baptist Church. In her earlier years, she worked at Cannon Mills as a Towel Printer and later worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William "Junior" Davidson; and nephew, Jeffery Brian Davidson. Mrs. Lee is survived by her husband, James Lee; two sons, Steven M. Lee and wife Sandra of Salisbury and Brandon S. Lee and wife Sabrina of Kannapolis; and two grandchildren, Zachary S. Lee and Zoie A. Lee. Memorials may be sent to Piedmont Baptist Church, 5870 Wright Road, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Lee.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 20, 2019