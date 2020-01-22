Mary Katherine Cline Cress, 94, of Granite Quarry passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born October 6, 1925 in Rowan County, Mrs. Cress was the daughter of William Grady and Sally Wagoner Cline. She was educated in Salisbury City Schools and graduated from Boyden High School Class of 1942. Mrs. Cress retired from Fiber Industries in 1984 after 15 years of service. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Salisbury and sang in the Choir for many years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Cress on August 30, 1990; brothers, Bill, Benny and Tommy Cline and sisters, Dot Myers and Evelyn Johnson. She is survived by son, Kim Cress and wife Teresa of Granite Quarry, NC; daughter, Cathy Eller and husband Freddie of Swansboro, NC; grandchildren, Corry Frazier (Kevin) of Swansboro, NC, Justin Eller (Kari) of Lincoln Nebraska and Lauren Britt (Alex) of Salisbury; reat-grandchildren, Grace, Madelyn and Emma Frazier of Swansboro, NC, Everette Eller of Lincoln Nebraska and Kannon Britt of Salisbury; brother, Ted Cline (Carolyn) and sisters, Joyce Poteat and Frances Campbell all of Salisbury; half-sister, Ann Crowell (Mike) of Concord, NC; and sisters-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Cline of Woodleaf, and Doris Cline of Salisbury. Visitation will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Salisbury from 11:00 a.m. to 12 Noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 Noon the with Rev. Don Safrit officiating. Burial will be at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cress family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 22, 2020