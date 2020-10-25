When my Mom first moved to Trinity Oaks two years ago, Mary was the first to befriend her. My Mom had taught piano for 50+ years and the transition to not teaching was very difficult. Mary asked my Mom if she would be willing to accompany the sing-along and that was the beginning of a wonderful friendship. Mary always had an infectious smile and a special sparkle in her eyes. I have no doubt that she will be greatly missed.

Jo Mullis

Acquaintance