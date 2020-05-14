Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Barber, age 71, daughter of the late Roosevelt Propst and Jessie Wood was born on August 18, 1948 in Salisbury, NC. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Novant Health Regional Medical Center, Mrs. Barber was called home to begin her eternal life. A graduate of West Rowan High School in 1966, she was a dedicated Nursing Assistant for over 20 years. A brother, Richard preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memories are 4 sons, James Anthony Jones, Vincent Eugene Jones (Angelica), George Edward Brown, Jr., and Darrien Lyndell Brown, Sr., of Salisbury, NC; 3 sisters; and 6 brothers; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family & friends. Service: Graveside service, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center, Salisbury. Rev. Dr. Nilous Avery, officiating. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Barber family with since compassion and exceptional service. Online condolences may be sent to hairstonfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.