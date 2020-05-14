Mary Elizabeth Barber
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Barber, age 71, daughter of the late Roosevelt Propst and Jessie Wood was born on August 18, 1948 in Salisbury, NC. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Novant Health Regional Medical Center, Mrs. Barber was called home to begin her eternal life. A graduate of West Rowan High School in 1966, she was a dedicated Nursing Assistant for over 20 years. A brother, Richard preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memories are 4 sons, James Anthony Jones, Vincent Eugene Jones (Angelica), George Edward Brown, Jr., and Darrien Lyndell Brown, Sr., of Salisbury, NC; 3 sisters; and 6 brothers; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family & friends. Service: Graveside service, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center, Salisbury. Rev. Dr. Nilous Avery, officiating. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Barber family with since compassion and exceptional service. Online condolences may be sent to hairstonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hairston Funeral Home - Salisbury
703 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-638-6464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved