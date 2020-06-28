Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Smith Faircloth, age 85 of China Grove, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born July 14, 1934 in Rowan County, Mary was the daughter of the late Henry Clinton Smith and Aley Victoria Daniels Smith. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Everette Richard Parker and Lewis James Faircloth, her son, Aubrey Allen Smith, along with her brothers, William Smith, Leroy Smith, Fred Smith, Lester Smith and James (Shorty) Smith. Mary attended Rowan County Schools, spent her career in cotton textiles and was of Baptist faith. She loved music and received much pleasure from watching the old music programs on television and movies on the Hallmark channel. Mary loved spending time with her family and her little pet Chihuahua, Kaylyn. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Kenneth Ray Smith (Mary), Richard Eugene Parker (Linda) and Keith Edward Parker (Diane). She also leaves behind her brother Jay Harold Smith (Hilda) and sister, Della Mae Jenkins, daughter in-law, Janice Smith, as well as 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mary will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 7:00pm officiated by Chaplain Katherine Lovelace. Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00am at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you kindly remember Mary with a memorial in her honor to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Faircloth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.