Mary Ann Jones Elliott, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. Born July 14, 1940 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Davidson Jones and Clarence Vernon Jones. Mrs. Elliott was educated in the Woodleaf schools. She operated Mary Ann's Cleaning Service for 30 years before retiring. She was a active member of Franklin Baptist Church, a member of the church choir and was GA teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lynn Holshouser and brother, James Benjamin Jones Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jay Holshouser of Raleigh, Amy Elliott Austin of Mooresville and Cheri Denise Elliott Lamb of Salisbury; brother, Vernon Jones and wife Pat of Salisbury; grandchildren, Katelyn, Megan, Kira, Lacey and Asher; and great-grandchildren, Sydney, and Ryleigh. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM Saturday (Jan. 4) at Franklin Baptist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life Service with the Rev. Joe Thomas officiating. The family request those attending wear bright colors because of Mary Ann's love of bright color. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Baptist Church Music Department, 3810 US-601, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Elliott family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020