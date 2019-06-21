Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Etta Harwood Musselwhite. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Interment 2:00 PM Salisbury National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Etta Harwood Musselwhite, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Visitation and Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Joel Ervin will officiate. Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Musselwhite was born March 16, 1945 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late David Marshall Harwood, Sr. and Katherine Norris Harwood. She was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church and attended Genesis Baptist Church. Mary had an Associates Degree in Cosmetology and owned and operated her own Beauty Salon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Max Musselwhite, Sr.; and her brother, David Marshall Harwood, Jr. Mrs. Musselwhite is survived by her three sons, Jerry Musselwhite, Jr. and wife Sherri of Mint Hill, Tim Musselwhite of Kannapolis, Mike Musselwhite and wife Shelley of China Grove; four grandchildren, Tabitha, Andrew, Jacob and Aaron; one great grandson, Oslo; and one great granddaughter on the way. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Brian Center Health & Retirement Center, 250 Bishop Lane, Concord, NC 28025. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

