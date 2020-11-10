Mary "Frances" File Shoe, 75, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC. Frances was born January 15, 1945 in Rockwell, NC to the late Roy and Inez Holshouser File. She worked as a teacher's assistant and bus driver for the Cabarrus County School System for many years. Frances was an active member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, a member of the WELCA, she taught Bible School, and was a past council member. Frances enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, camping at the beach and fishing. When she was younger, Frances enjoyed playing church league and women's league softball. She also enjoyed watching and listening to her husband play music. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucille Patterson, Vickie Culp and Elaina File; and brother, Ray File. Frances is survived by her husband of over 58 years, James Monroe Shoe Sr., whom she married Sept. 1, 1962; sons, James "Jimmy" Monroe Shoe Jr. and wife Jennifer Davis Shoe of Concord, Adam Leroy Shoe and wife Tiffany Milstead Shoe of Rockwell; daughter, Karen Glenola Shoe Lyerly and husband Doug of Rockwell, NC; grandsons, Trey Shoe, Christopher Lyerly, and Andrew Lyerly; granddaughter, Kelsey Shoe; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Shoe; step-grandson, Colby Bradshaw; step-granddaughter, Meagan Franklin; sister, Linda Kepley of Rockwell; and brother, Charles "Bud" File. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell NC, 29138. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Sam Mailleue and Marty Stancill. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church 9400 Gold Hill Rd, Mt Pleasant, NC 28124. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Shoe family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.