Mary Cannuli Floyd passed away with her family surrounding her at Trinity Oaks Independent Living in Salisbury, NC on Monday evening December 16 at the age of 93. Mary was born in Reading, Pa. to the late Dominic and Catherine Cannuli. She attended Reading Catholic High School where she was 4 year honor student and excelled in bookkeeping, office practice and also played the violin. During her high school years she was given many Gregg business education awards and excelled in shorthand. Her school book said, “a prospective business woman is seen in Mary.” Her business acumen, experience and relentless attention to details was vital in helping her husband, Frank Jones, in co-founding Granite Knitwear Inc, in Granite Quarry, NC in 1968. After Frank's passing in 1975, she, along with her son and daughter, continued to work tirelessly to ensure the continued success of the family business. Indeed, she was still active with the company up until the 50th anniversary that was celebrated just last year. Mary gave generously and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and various other charities such as United Way in the community. She felt most comfortable being in the background of most activities and events and helping others have fun. She hoped all would remember her as that friendly quiet little lady with a big disarming smile. Mary enjoyed being a devoted wife and homemaker. She was married to the late Frank Jones, Jr for 27 years. After his brief illness and death in 1975, she married Richard (Dick) Floyd in 1984.They were married for 27 years. She has surely missed him since his death in 2012. Mary is survived by her son Michael Jones and his wife Karen South Jones of Salisbury, and daughter Sandy Jones of Asheville, step daughters, Judy Gould and Allen Gould of Granite Quarry, Karen Floyd of Charlotte NC and Barbara Selecky from Claymont, DE. Grandchildren: Billy Jones, Karina Jones of Salisbury and Air Force Lt. Col. Melody Jones of Bogota, Columbia. Trevor and Christy Gould of Alpharetta GA, Michalanne Selecky of Kure Beach, NC. Great grandchildren, Rosalee Jones, Max Jones and Annabelle Jones all of Salisbury, Nate and Luke Gould of Alpharetta, GA. The family is extremely thankful to the hand full of caring and dedicated caregivers that watched over her for the duration of her life at Trinity Oaks. Arrangements: Services will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury, with a viewing from 10 am to 11am and service starting at 11am On Saturday December 21th. MEMORIALS:The family wishes in lieu of flowers to make donations to either Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury NC. 28147 or Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Floyd. Online condolences may be made at

