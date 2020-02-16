Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Barnhardt. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Correll Barnhardt, aka Mary Frances, Mary, Mama, MaryB, Miss Mary, Grandma Hart, 91, of China Grove, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on November 11, 1928 in China Grove to the late Richard Love Correll and Minnie Ruth Story Correll. Mary graduated in 1947 from Farm Life High School in China Grove and was in the first class to go through 12 years. She began working in high school. During her career she worked for Concord Telephone Company, Brown Drug Company, Grove Supply Company, Citizens Saving and Loan in Salisbury, Dr. Winfrey Whicker, and Ken Miller Financial Services. She attended First United Methodist Church in China Grove, where she served tirelessly on her Sunday School social committee, worship committee, UMW district treasurer, UMW Circle chairperson and was a very active member. She was also instrumental in starting the kindergarten at FUMC and served on the kindergarten committee. She decorated cakes and arranged flowers for catering. She was a member of China Grove Pilot Club and auxiliary. She was also a member of China Grove Historical Society and was very proud of her grandfather who was the first rural mail carrier in North Carolina. She loved spending time with family, friends, and helping others. She painted, did crafts, sewed, crocheted, knitted. There was not anything she could not do. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Thomas “JT” Barnhardt Sr., sister, Dorothy Jean Correll Lucas, brother, Richard Eugene Correll, and stepmother, Ollie Isenhour. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jomara Dunn (Mike) of Aberdeen, NC daughter, Telisa of the home, son, Tommy of Matthews, NC; grandsons, Matthew Dunn (Jenny) of Jackson Springs, NC and Patrick Dunn of Pinebluff, NC; great-granddaughters, Laney and Kinsley Dunn; close friend and cousin, Doris Correll Sutton, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curtis Goforth and Rev. Vance Lowe officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to FUMC-UMW or Main Street Mission in China Grove or Community Home Care and Hospice, 1308 Davie Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677. Thank you to Kevin Vanhoy, PA for his excellent care and to Price Pharmacy who went above and beyond to help. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

