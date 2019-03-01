Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Frances Miller Cline Mendaloff, 84, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Mendaloff was born Aug. 13, 1934 in Salisbury and was the daughter of the late Ralph Elmer Miller and Marie Kathleen Hipp Miller. Her work career was with Jack Grant Bookkeeping Service and Mendaloff Equipment Company. She was first married to Marvin Bobby Cline and later married the late Alexander Mendaloff Jr. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Missouri Business College. Frances enjoyed reading, photography, travel and genealogy. She had met many distant cousins from other parts of the country through her love of family history. She and Al had enjoyed extensive travel during their 43-year marriage. They traveled to Alaska nine times and made many lifelong friends. Their traditional family Christmas Eve gathering will always be a treasured memory by all. Frances was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Elmer Jr.; granddaughter, Heather Benton Przasnyski; and grandson, Bradley Sherrill. She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie Leigh Cline of Statesville; three grandchildren, Elisha N. Piland (Jay), Angela N. Burgess (Brian) and Kirsten Layne Ward; great-grandchildren, Mallory Sherrill, Ansleigh Sherrill, Lexie Rae Sherrill, Brixan Burgess, Xavier Burgess, Brivan Burgess and Jorja Rayne Burgess; children by marriage, Cynthia M. Benton, Alexis M. Sensabaugh (Charlie) and Alexander Mendaloff III; grandchildren, Michael Mendaloff and Terry Benton (Cassey); great-grandchildren, Kaden Przasnyski, Cole Przasnyski, Olivia Benton, Chesney Benton and Gemma Benton; and sister-in-law, Jan Miller. She is also survived by her two loving companion pets, Mimi and Holly. Service & Visitation: Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church with Rev. Gervase Hitch, Rev. Brian Burgess, Rev. Ron Karriker and Dr. Jay Piland officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, Iredell Home Health, Hospice of Iredell County and others who have been so kind. Memorials: Donations may be made to Providence Methodist Church Building Fund or the . Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary Frances Mendaloff. Online condolences may be made to the family at

