Mary Frances Starnes Lesley, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born July 11, 1928 in Caldwell, to Eugene Alphonso and Nellie Presnell Starnes. Mrs. Lesley graduated from Granite Quarry High School in 1945 and obtained her Associate's Degree in 1947 from Pfeiffer College. Mary Frances was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by husband, Edward Lesley; sisters, Thelma Ruth Starnes and Martha Christine Mills; and brother, Billy Sawyer Starnes. Mary Frances is survived by two daughters, Nellie Joanna (John William) Smith of Lexington, Va. and Donie Elizabeth (Donald Lyle) Duke of Conyers, Ga.; two brothers, Bobby Eugene (Myrna) Starnes of Salisbury and James Carr (Gunda) Starnes of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Harriett Lesley Smith (Andrew Jacob) Maggard of Lynchburg, Va. and Bonnie Katherine Jones (Matthew Ryan) Garvin of Monticello, Ga.; and five great-grandchildren, William Edward Garvin, Zachary Richard Garvin, Tyler Matthew Garvin, Wesley Ryan Garvin and Joanna Claire Maggard. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Salisbury, with Rev. Leroy Davis, officiating. Private burial will take place at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lesley family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 2, 2019