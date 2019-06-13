Mary Grace Shives, 29, of Spencer passed away as a result of a car accident on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Rowan County on February 2, 1990, she was the daughter of Bill L. Shives and Cherekee Miller Shives. She attended Salisbury High School and was a certified nurse's assistant at The Laurels of Salisbury. Mary enjoyed family time, hiking, fishing, walking her two dogs, and loved the sunshine. Mary touched many lives in her short time in the world and will be missed by many. She was always the first to lend a helping hand and never thought twice about it. She loved many and was loved by many in return. Mary was preceded in death by her mother. Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Bill Shives of Spencer; fiancé, Dylan Smith of Linwood; daughters, Marlee E. Speir and Paityn E. A. Smith; special friends, Tina and Wayne Smith; brothers, Nathan L. Stegal of Granite Quarry and Jason W. Shives of Charleston, S.C.; and sister, Jesse L. Shives of Salisbury. Service: 2:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lexington City Cemetery. W. 4 th St, Lexington, NC 27292. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Shives family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 13, 2019