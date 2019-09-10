Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2311 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM New Hope Presbyterian Church (Second Presbyterian) Lexington , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM New Hope Presbyterian Church (Second Presbyterian) Lexington , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, the gates of heaven opened and God took our mother, grandma and dear friend to many, Mary Trexler Gray, to her eternal home. Her passing was peaceful in the comfort of her home with her family and friends by her side. Mary was born Dec. 7, 1930 to William Wakefield Trexler and Mary Susan Wilson Trexler. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Horace Anderson Gray, after 71 years of marriage; and siblings, Elmer Trexler, Sadie Tutterow, Margie Brewer, Juanita Buchter and Bob Trexler. She enjoyed a rich, full life in Lexington where she was employed at Bullock Knitting Mill, Dakato. She was an active member of Second Presybterian Church (New Hope Presbyterian) where she was awarded for her continuous volunteer services within her church and community. She is survived by her sister, Delores Younts; sons, Alan Gray of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jeff Gray of Lexington, and her daughter, Mona Gray Schofield of Salisbury; her three grandchildren, Natalie Gray Smithman (Wes) of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Andy Gray (Sandra) of Faith and Josh Gray of Lexington; her four great-grandchildren, C.C. Smithman, Austin and Makayla Gray, Jayvan and Jordan Gray and Albert Watson. Mary's flowers, hummingbirds and reading gave her many hours of enjoyment. She also loved to travel and meet new friends. Service & Visitation: Her memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at New Hope Presbyterian Church (Second Presbyterian) in Lexington. Her family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Medi Home Health & Hospice for their never-ending love, help, support and care…Kelli, Tracie, Ashley, and her angels here on Earth, Sydney May, Annie Wilensky, Cheyenne Ingle, Beth Wilson and Cindi Rathbone, who loved and cared for her as if she was their own mother. As a dear friend said of her, “Mary was a friend that came along once in a lifetime. She will sincerely be missed by all, but we will once again be united with her in God's Kingdom.” Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice of Lexington or New Hope Church, Lexington. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

