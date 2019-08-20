Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hazel Kluttz Stokes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Hazel" Kluttz Stokes, 72, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born Nov. 21, 1946 in Rockwell, to the late Mary Elizabeth "Beulah" Goodman Moose. She attended Rowan County Schools and worked as a seamstress and as a secretary for Ram Electric. Hazel was a faithful member of Rockwell United Methodist Church who put God and family first in her life. She loved all kinds of fishing and playing trivia games, especially Jeopardy. Hazel had an outgoing personality and was a inspiration to all that knew her. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially children. She was a member of the Silver Liners group as well as the United Methodist Womens group. In addition to her mother, Hazel was preceded in death by her step-father, Arthur Moose; a brother, James "Bubby" Kluttz; and two sisters, Daisy Murph, and Kathleen Blevins. Hazel is survived by her husband of 55 years, Marshall Stokes; two sons, Eric Stokes of Rockwell and Wesley (Melissa) Stokes of China Grove; a daughter, Janine (Ervin) Stokes Tucker of Atlantic; two grandsons, Joseph (Meagan) Anterola of China Grove and Grant Stokes of China Grove; a brother, Lloyd (Rose) Kluttz of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Diane Sherman of Rockwell; step-brothers, Bud Moose of Salisbury and Check Moose of Salisbury; and numerous extended family members and close friends. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rockwell United Methodist Church, 430 E. Main St., Rockwell, NC 28138, conducted by Pastor, Charlie Curtis. Entombment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockwell United Methodist Church. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Stokes family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2019

