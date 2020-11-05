Mary Helen Douglas, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mary Helen was born August 2, 1926 in Rowan County to the late William White and Sally Barber Wilhelm. She was a 1942 graduate of Cleveland High School where she was a member of the basketball team and the Beta Club. Mary Helen received an associate degree from Salisbury Business College and was employed as the bookkeeper for W. E. Graham and Sons. She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member or the choir, and was a youth group advisor. Preceding her in death were her husband, Charles Raymer Douglas, and infant daughter, Cynthia Lynn Douglas, brothers Glenn Wilhelm, William Wilhelm, Harold Wilhelm, James Wilhelm, Carr Lee Wilhelm, and sisters, Louise Wilhelm, Marie Wilhelm Padgett, and Alma Wilhelm. Those left to cherish her memory include, two daughters, Martha Douglas Lyerly (Charles Jackson Lyerly) of Clemmons and Janet Elizabeth Douglas of Salisbury, her sister Sarah Wilhelm Lyerly of Cleveland, granddaughters Jennifer Elizabeth Lyerly (Raleigh), Allison Lyerly Bradbury (Andrew) of Winston-Salem, and twin grandsons Charles Jonathan Lyerly and Christopher Fisher Lyerly of Yardley, PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Helen was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior who walked by faith, not by sight. “Mimi” was a special gift to all those around her and she spent much of her life caring for others. For the last 30 years, Mimi endured many challenges resulting from chemotherapy. In her later years, Mimi's loving caregiver was Mrs. Venita Peck of Salisbury. Services provided by Lexington Senior Care enhanced the quality of her life. For the past two and a half years, Mimi was a resident at the Trinity Elms' Memory Unit in Clemmons. The family so appreciates the loving care provided by Melissa Smith, Sedea Bahari, Leo Polentino, Dennis Irungu, Ebony Miller, Kayla Bricollo, and Michelle Brown. The family wishes to thank the compassionate medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for always providing excellent care for our mother. A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take. We loved our Mimi dearly and in death we love her still. In each of our hearts, she will always hold a special place that no one else can ever fill. Service: A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery, 3430 Old US Hwy 70, Cleveland, NC 27013, conducted by the Rev. Carroll Robinson. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Helen's memory may be made to Lexington Senior Care (802 Center Street, Lexington, NC/carolinaseniorcare.org) or to Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 37, Cleveland, NC 27012; attention: Arthur Brown). Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Douglas family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
