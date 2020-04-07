Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen McCoy. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Helen McCoy, age 99, formerly of Salisbury, died on April 5, 2020 ,in Asheville, NC. Mrs. McCoy was born September 8, 1920, in Rowan County to the late Charles Max Miller and Readie Lemly Miller. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. McCoy was a devoted member of Dunn's Mountain Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher for 75 years, organist, and in other places of service. She was ordained a deacon at the tender age of 77. In 1939 she married Jim McCoy, sharing together many facets of their life and work: their family, their church, their Granite Quarry accounting office, their garden. As a guitar-piano duo, they played and sang a repertoire that ranged from “He Touched Me” to “St. Louis Blues,” giving countless programs at area nursing homes and meal sites. She continued those programs after his death in 1996. When the path of her later years grew steep, and difficulties necessitated three extended stays in nursing facilities, her strong faith and calm character radiated all the more. She embodied the words of the Apostle Paul: “I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content.” In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by eight siblings. Surviving are her daughter, Gail Ford (Tom) of Salisbury; son, Jim (Jane) of Weaverville, NC; grandson, Nathan Ford of Salisbury; granddaughters Claire Mayfield (Caleb) of San Bruno, CA and Sarah McCoy (Joshua) of Weaverville; sister, Jo Teague of Salisbury; sister-in-law Evangeline Miller of Gold Hill; plus numerous nieces and nephews who knew and loved her as “Aunt Meck.” The family is grateful for the many gifts of others who have blessed our Mother/ Grandmother: in-home care givers, medical and care facility staffs, hymn writers/composers, the inventor of Word Search (!), family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Emerald Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center in Asheville for their compassionate consideration especially in these difficult days, and to the team from Hospice/Care Partners who provided another layer of loving attention. Service: There will be a private graveside service at Dunn's Mountain Baptist Church cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your local nursing facility, to CBF Global Missions (see

