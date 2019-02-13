Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Mary Ruth Rice Higgins, age 84 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, NC. She was born on July 22, 1934 in Madison County, NC, and was the daughter of the late Charles Rice and Cora Chandler Rice. Mrs. Higgins was a graduate of Western Carolina University and received her Masters Degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She taught school for 33 years at Landis Elementary School where her love for teaching shown through with her dedication to her profession. She was also a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in China Grove. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed the company of this group of ladies in her spare time. She had a great love for her family and she was a caregiver to many. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Joseph Harold Higgins and daughter Sandra “Sandy” Overcash. Grrandchildren Sydney Overcash and Zach Overcash as well as great granddaughter Phoenix Overcash also survive her. Funeral services for the Mrs. Higgins will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Visitation will be on Friday prior to the service from 1:00 till 2:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at

