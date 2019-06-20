Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hinson Morrison. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Hinson Morrison, age 99 of Sparta, NC passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Genesis HealthCare in Sparta, NC. She was born May 15, 1920 to the late Daniel and Maggie Whitley Hinson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Wilson Morrison, and nine siblings. Mary was a member of Spring Garden Baptist Church. She loved her Lord. When children visited, you would find her singing Jesus Loves Me with them. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. She riveted airplanes for the war effort. She loved quilting and even taught quilting once at Home Demonstration Clubs. She is survived by one daughter, Vickie Morrison King of Sparta; several nieces and nephews also survive. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home located at 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Inurnment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, 601 Mt. Olivet Road, Concord, NC 28025. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spring Garden Baptist Church Building Fund, 650 Spring Garden Road, New Bern, NC 28562. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Genesis HealthCare, Dr. Vanessa Fant, and Medi-Home Hospice of Alleghany. Grandview Memorial Funeral Home is proudly serving the Morrison family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at

