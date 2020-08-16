Mary Ida Mull Hess, 92, of Faith, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She was born on May 5, 1928 in Morganton to the late B.N. “Sam” and Estelle Brittain Mull. Mary Ida was a 1946 graduate of Morganton High School and a graduate of Kannapolis Beauty School. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 65 years, she was a member of the Dora Earnhardt Sunday School Class, the Yount Circle, the funeral bereavement committee, and had been a member of the altar guild. She was a member of the Faith American Legion Aux. Post 327. Mary Ida was awarded Faith Senior Citizen of the Year in 2011. She and her husband Paige served BBQ to the American Legion dignitaries at the Faith 4th of July Celebration for over 35 years as long as their health allowed. Mary Ida retired from the Stanback Company in Salisbury as Dr. Tom and Mr. Fred Stanback's secretary, later she went to work as the secretary for the Meadows of Rockwell where she also retired. In the 1960's and 1970's Mary Ida was well know for her wedding and birthday cakes, and her homemade chicken and dumplings. She was an expert seamstress, she enjoyed all needle crafts, gardening, canning and cooking for family and friends. Mary Ida adored her grandsons and later her great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary Ida was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, Paige D. Hess in 2013; baby brother, Fred Ray Mull; aunts who were raised as sisters, Letty B. Cooper, Zeppie, Mozelle B. Kincaid, and Colean Mull. Mary Ida is survived by her daughter, Vickie Hess Staton and husband Steve of Rockwell; grandsons, Matt Staton and wife Adrian of Rockwell and Will Staton and wife Charlotte of Concord; great granddaughter, Kenzie Tate Staton and great grandson, Levi Preston Staton. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Ketchie and Rev. Lloyd Ginn. Interment: Burial will follow in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, PO Box 669 Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hess family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
