Mary Jo Bulla Catoe, 72, of Rockwell, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1946 to the late Alfred Bulla and Nell Kirk Bulla. Mary Jo was a 1969 graduate of North Rowan High School and a 1990 graduate of Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a certificate in Basic Law Enforcement. In 1993, she graduated from Shaw University with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and became a deputy officer. In 1998, she obtained the rank of Lance Corporal after working many years as a Detention Officer. She retired from Law Enforcement after 16 years of service. Mary Jo was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Rockwell and the Spencer Women of the Moose Fraternity. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by husband, Larry E. Julian; second husband, Buddy L. Catoe; granddaughter, Jessica Livengood; sister, Brenda Kay Upton and half brother, Bill Kirk. Mary is survived by daughters, Ashley Julian Bailey of Rockwell; Wendy Powell of Salisbury; Rhonda Fields of Salisbury; 7 grandchildren; great-grandchildren 4; and brother, Charlie Bulla (Bonnie) of Faith; and long time friend, Carolyn Waller of Rockwell. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mooseheart Child City & School, 155 S International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Catoe family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2019