Mary Katherine Ingle Clark, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence in Milford Hills. Born July 12, 1928 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late Norman Luke Ingle and Evelyn Bebemia McGehee Ingle. She graduated from Boyden High School in 1945, and from Greensboro College in 1949. She also attended Catawba College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mary Katherine taught music in Alamance County and Salisbury City Schools, as well as teaching piano for a number of years in the schools and in her home. She was active in First United Methodist Church as a member of the choir, organist and pianist for church services, director of the children's choirs and served as a Sunday School teacher. Mary Katherine was a member of the American Association of University Women, Junior Women's Club, Salisbury Rowan Symphony Guild, Salisbury Music Club, and the Salisbury Rowan Choral Society. Mary Katherine never lost her love of learning, of music, and of sharing time with family and friends. A very special celebration of her ninetieth birthday brought friends and family together for one of her most memorable occasions. Mary Katherine enjoyed and excelled at tennis and snow skiing, a passion she shared with her growing family. She was a longtime member of a bridge club she founded with seven of her high school friends, and she continued playing during her time at Trinity Oaks. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Norman R. Clark, Sr. on October 27, 2003. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Norman R. Clark, Jr., William F. Clark (Lisa); daughter, Katherine Clark Fowler (Peter) all of Salisbury; grandchildren, Norman R. Clark, III (Chagit), Benjamin Clark (Zoe), William Clark, Joseph Clark and Caroline Clark; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Aria and Ethan Clark. She also cherished her former daughter-in-law, Ellen, and the extended Thaw and Thull families. Many thanks to the staff at Trinity Oaks for their dedicated care and attention to Mary Katherine during her residency there. The family also greatly appreciates the care provided by Trellis Supportive Care for the last few days of Mary Katherine's life. Mary Katherine requested that her body be donated to medical science. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to the Salisbury Symphony, First United Methodist Church Music Educational Fund, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Salvation Army or Trellis Supportive Care. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Clark family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.