Mary Linn Norvell, 35, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Atrium Health in Charlotte. Born August 30, 1984 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Edward Proctor Norvell and Susan Linn Norvell. Mary Linn was a graduate of Salisbury High School and attended the NC School of the Arts, the Savannah College of Art and Design, Catawba College and Art Institute of Charlotte where she studied culinary arts. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved family above all else. She was an artist and designer who made jewelry and loved to garden and cook and tend to her dogs and cats. She loved Brian Kepley, her companion of many years who was like a husband to her. She also loved her second home and many friends on the island of Ocracoke. In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother Philip Barbour Norvell (Meredith) and niece Elizabeth Barbour Norvell of Charlotte; her aunt Ellen Linn Messinger (Tim); her first cousins Alex Messinger (Katie) of Savannah, GA, and Max Messinger (Erica) of Winston Salem; her uncle Owen Barbour Norvell (Elizabeth) of Salisbury; and her great aunt Patsy Proctor Rendleman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Duard Columbus Linn and Frances Cress Linn and Edwin Overman Norvell and Judy Proctor Norvell, and her uncle William Stephen Linn. Service: There will be a private graveside service in Chestnut Hill Cemetery for family members only. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Shelter Guardians, PO Box 1934, Salisbury, NC 28144, Bell Tower Green Park https://belltowergreen.com
or the charity of your choice
. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Norvell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.