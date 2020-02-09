Mary Gilbert Little, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Lincolnton on Oct. 9, 1951 to Wilma Smith and Charlie Putnam. She worked as a teacher assistant for 20 years for the Rowan Salisbury Schools. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mary was a loving wife, mom and Nana. She loved her family, shopping and the beach. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 21 years, George Little; daughters, Misty Sells and husband Kirby, Traci Neal and husband Larry, and April Kennerly and husband Patrick all of Salisbury, Michelle Little of Apex, and Anna Bath and husband Stuart of Lakeland, Fla.; sister, Alice Owen of Salisbury; eight grandkids, Taylor, Lee, Kerstin, Shelby, Cameron, Georgia, Ray and Matt; two great-grandkids, Sawyer and Baylee and lots of nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Gilbert; and brother, Doug Putnam. Visitation: The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m., at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Scott Faw. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2255 East Ridge Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Little family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 9, 2020