Mrs. Mary Lois Lewis Rose, age 100, of Harmony, NC, passed away, Thursday, June 25th, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Funeral arrangements are Sunday, June 28th, with visitation at 1pm, followed by service 1:30pm, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC. Interment church cemetery. Boone-Carroll Funeral Home of Cleveland is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to boone-carrollfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.