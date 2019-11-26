Mrs. Mary Lou Query Moose, 82, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, in China Grove. A memorial service is scheduled for 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dr. Greg Sloop and Rev. Demps Overcash, Jr. will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 pm Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Moose was born June 24, 1937 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Oscar "Pete" Query and Mary Bell Basinger Query. Mrs. Moose was a member of Kannapolis Church of God. She attended A.L. Brown High School. Mrs. Moose was employed as a cafeteria supervisor at Corriher Lipe Middle School and later at China Grove Elementary School in the Rowan County School System. Mrs. Moose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always remembered her family's birthdays and anniversaries. She found happiness in making others happy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Ray Query. Mrs. Moose is survived by her husband, David William Moose, Sr.; son, David William Moose, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Green Mountain, NC; daughter, Linda Winecoff and husband Jack of China Grove, NC; six grandchildren, Nicholas Winecoff, Emily Hardee and husband Geoff, Bethany Jones and husband John, Holly Darby and husband Josh, Andrew Moose and Abby Moose; four great grandchildren; and four sisters, Mildred Gray and Betty Laney, both of Kannapolis, Sherry Isenhour of Gold Hill, NC and Kathy Popwell of China Grove, NC. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Moose.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 26, 2019