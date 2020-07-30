1/1
Mary Louise Bustin Granberry
1928 - 2020
Mary Louise Bustin Granberry, 92, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She was born June 15, 1928 in Laurel, MS to the late Joe Mack Bustin and Lula Sims Bustin Shaws and was graduated High School in Hattiesburg, MS. Mrs. Granberry was a homemaker. She was a member of Milford Hills Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Granberry was preceded in death by her husband Clyde W. Granberry on Feb 12, 2008, her daughter, Cathy Jo Granberry, her brothers, Paul E. Bustin and Mack “Clifford” Bustin, and a sister, Frances Hickman. Surviving are her sons, Kenneth S. Granberry and wife Danette and Brian D. Granberry and wife Beverly both of Salisbury, sister, Gayle Sanchez of Hattiesburg, MS, nephew, Jeff Bustin of Perkinston, MS; three grandchildren: Cathy Dane Granberry, Matthew Clyde Granberry and wife Jami and Brittany Lewis, and three great-grandchildren: Jaxson Clyde Granberry, Boone Wilfred Granberry and Ada Jo Granberry. Service: A graveside service will be held at 9 AM Monday (Aug 3) at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd location, officiated by Rev. Jim Harris. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Milford Hills Baptist Church, 1238 E. Colonial Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Granberry family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
09:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
