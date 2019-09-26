Mary “Louise” Graham Kepley, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Norris Richard and Maude Elizabeth Graham. Louise was a graduate of Mt. Ulla High School. She loved to read, and work in her yard and garden. Louise was a lifelong member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on Aug. 16, 2018, by her husband Jason “J.T.” Kepley, whom she married on Nov. 15, 1952, and brother, Joe Graham. Survivors include sons, Teddy Kepley, Darrell Kepley and Jeffrey Kepley (Susan), all of Salisbury; daughter, Rebecca Kepley-Lee (Scott) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Erin, Jason (Stacy), Mike (Laura), Brian (Mary Linn Norvell), Robert (Jennifer) and Diana Kepley and Mason, Benjamin and Katelyn Lee; and great-grandchildren, Jason Kepley Jr., Alex Hampton (Joe), Megan Kepley, Harrison Kepley, Penelope Kepley, Niko Shanks and Nathaniel Willets. Visitation & Service: A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept.28, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall, 4401 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC, 28147. A service will follow at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Carroll Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials can be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kepley family. Online condolences may be made at Lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 26, 2019