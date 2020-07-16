Mrs. Mary Louise Kern Rupp, age 90 of Kings Mountain, formerly of China Grove, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family just in time meet her husband in heaven to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary. Thanks to her loving children and grandchildren, Mary was able to be cared for in her home until her death. Born September 22, 1929 in Grove City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Leaudra Kern. Her beloved brother, George, devoted husband, Frank Musser and cherished son, Richard, also preceded her in death. Mary graduated from Penn State in 1951 where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta and Phi Upsilon Omicron and it was there she met the love of her life, Frank. She was formerly an active member of the First United Methodist Church in China Grove, China Grove Womens Club, and loved to play bridge with her close friends. Mary also loved to cook, was an excellent seamstress and cherished family gatherings. Her joy in life was raising her family and she cared deeply for them. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Alan (Ruth) and Glen, daughter, Anne (Mark), along with grandchildren Matt (Chelsea), Jon (Wynter), Rebecca, Lee (Matt), Zack, Abby and six great-grandchildren. Service: Funeral service for immediate friends and family will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Chapel at Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home at 3:00pm officiated by Jill Rhinehart. Burial at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove will immediately follow her service. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family requests you kindly remember Mary with memorials in her honor to First United Methodist Church of China Grove, 110 W. Church Street, China Grove, NC 28023 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 321 Kings Mountain Blvd., Kings Mountain, NC 28086. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
