Mary Louise Melton West
Mrs. Mary Louise Melton West, 83, of Baltimore Road, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 8, 1936, in Davie County, to the late Richard Green and Eunice Belle Sears Melton. Mrs. West retired from Jockey International and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling, especially to the mountains and the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie “Bill” West; an infant daughter, Sallie Amanda West; and her siblings, Kate Barney, R.G. Melton, Jr., Troy “Chalk” Melton, Harold Melton and Nancy Wright. Survivors include her sister, Maudie Harris of Advance; and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to Diane Smith for her care and compassion shown to Mrs. West and her family. Service: A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Eaton Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Alton Beal officiating. Interment will follow in Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Suite 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
01:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Service
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Service
325 North Main Street
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-2148
