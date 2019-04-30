Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Wagner. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Louise Wagner, age 86 of China Grove and also loving and devoted wife of Rev. Donald Stough Wagner, peacefully left for her heavenly home on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Brian Center in Concord after a brief illness. Mrs. Wagner was born March 17, 1933 in Stanly County to the late Edgar Lambert and Lucretia Lambert and was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Lowder. Louise was a born again believer in Jesus Christ and spirit-filled believer in Christ and a child of the King. She, along with the love of her life, Donald served over seven churches in and around this area. She was devoted to serving her Lord and her faith shown in her love for teaching Sunday school, being an organist and pianist and with her gift of song by singing in the choir over the many years where they served. She was a member of First Baptist Church in China Grove and loved her Lord. Prior to her declining health, Louise was an excellent cook making the best potato salad you have ever tasted and utilizing her amazing cooking schools each Monday night for the family meal with her precious family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas where nothing was left unattended. She had a wonderful Christmas Village, which was placed in her home every Christmas. Mrs. Wagner loved her bird feeders and was especially fond of the Cardinals who were frequent visitors to her home. She loved to shop and enjoyed jewelery, clothing and shoes. But most of all, she loved her family and received so much joy from caring for them and the time she spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Donald of the home; two sons, Gary Lee Wagner and wife, Dina and Dennis Edward Wagner. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jennifer Wagner Hawks (Steven), Jessica Michelle Wagner, Bethany Wagner Carter (Adam), Nathan Coleman Wagner, Heather Wagner Quick (Joe) and Hannah Grace Wagner along with ten great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Wagner will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, NC from 4:00-6:00pm with Funeral Service to follow at 6:00pm officiated by Dr. Marty Payton in the Church Sanctuary. Burial will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00am at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at

