Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Kuhn Hall, 98, of Statesville passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Accordius Health in Statesville. Born July 16, 1921 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Evan Kuhn and Sadie Setzer Kuhn. In addition to her parents, Mary Beth was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Hall, one sister, Frances Miller, and her son-in-law, Robert Sharpe. Mary Beth grew up in Hickory, attending Claremont Central High School and graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a degree in Education. While at Lenoir-Rhyne, she sang in the A Cappella Choir and was a member of the nationally ranked LR Debate Team. She attended graduate school at Ohio State University followed by a lengthy teaching career. After marrying Bill Hall, Mary Beth became the quintessential pastor's wife, supporting him in every aspect of his ministry: teaching Sunday School, leading Circle Groups, visiting the sick and shut-ins, baking for church members, and serving wherever she was needed. She had a passion for gardening, loved to read, and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. Mary Beth cared deeply for her family and their well-being, including taking care of her father-in-law for the last nine years of his life. Mary Beth Hall was an extraordinary woman who spent her life loving and serving others. Survivors include two sons, John Hall and wife Ann of Hickory and Bobby Hall and wife Mary Lou of Denton, NC; two daughters, Becky Sharpe of Connelly Springs and Marty Hall of Winston-Salem; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury, NC with Seminarian Jordan Davis and the Rev. John E. Pless officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Memorials may be made to the Sadie Kuhn Scholarship Fund at Lenoir-Rhyne University, LRU 7467, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory of Hickory is serving the family of Mary Beth Hall and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 4, 2020