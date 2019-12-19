Mary Leona Williams McNeely, 65, of Salisbury passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Glen Kiser Hospice House following a period of declining health. Mary was born December 29, 1953 in Rowan County, NC a daughter of the late Willie David Williams and Mildred Smith Williams. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Vickie Trexler and a brother Mike Ross. Mary enjoyed shopping, going to Nascar and Drag Racing and bartending. Family members left to cherish her memory are her husband of 33 years; Ronald Mc Neely “Ronnie Mac”, two children, Terry and Billie Jo, two step-children, Tammy and husband Joe and Casey and wife Brandy. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Linda) Williams and Tony Williams and by two grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Brian Duncan. Entombment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 P.M.-1:00 P.M. prior to the service. At other times they will be at the residence.. The family requests that memorials be made to the Rowan County Humane Society, 112 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 19, 2019