1/1
Mary Nell Keever Smith
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Nell Keever Smith, 82, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence. Born in Maryland on April 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joyce Knolls Keever and Julius Keever. Mary attended Frank Ashley High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Smith who passed away on Sept. 12, 1998; sisters, Eula Webb and Fannie Anderson. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joyce Moss (Donnie) of Rockwell, Lynn Barnette (Stacy) of Salisbury; son, Allen Smith (Lisa) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Britney Smith, Lance Corporal Rhine Barnette (Amanda) of Cherry Point; stepson, Christopher Barnette, Sr. (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Raider Moss, Christopher Barnette, Jr., Dillon Barnette and Kendall Barnette, all of Salisbury. Visitation:Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service will follow at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Sy Ponds and the Rev. Billy Beaver officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church to support the Sy Ponds Housing Fund. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved