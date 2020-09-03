Mary Nell Keever Smith, 82, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence. Born in Maryland on April 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joyce Knolls Keever and Julius Keever. Mary attended Frank Ashley High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William Smith who passed away on Sept. 12, 1998; sisters, Eula Webb and Fannie Anderson. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joyce Moss (Donnie) of Rockwell, Lynn Barnette (Stacy) of Salisbury; son, Allen Smith (Lisa) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Britney Smith, Lance Corporal Rhine Barnette (Amanda) of Cherry Point; stepson, Christopher Barnette, Sr. (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Raider Moss, Christopher Barnette, Jr., Dillon Barnette and Kendall Barnette, all of Salisbury. Visitation:Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Rowan Memorial Park Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service will follow at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Sy Ponds and the Rev. Billy Beaver officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church to support the Sy Ponds Housing Fund. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
