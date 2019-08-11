Mary Nesbit Guice passed Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at her home in Raleigh after an extended period of poor health. She was born June 23, 1947 to the late Talmage W. and Elizabeth Shepherd Nesbit. Mary was a graduate of West Rowan High School, class of 1965 and of Salisbury Business College. She was office manager for Mutual Distributing in Raleigh for many years, retiring in 2014 due to poor health. Mary is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas Mark Guice of Raleigh; and a brother, Joel Nesbit (Millie) of Woodleaf. Mary's remains will be interred at Unity Presbyterian Church in Woodleaf at a later date.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 11, 2019