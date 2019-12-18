Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nora Geter. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Mary Nora Geter 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Rowan Co. on December 12, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Bishop W.O.K. Gray and Minnie Lee Gray. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was a graduate of R.A. Clement High School. She was a retired seamstress and was last employed at T&V Specialities. Mrs. Geter was a former member of the Outstanding Women's Club. She enjoyed going to church, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family. Mrs.Geter was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Holiness Church. She served as the church treasurer, song in the choir, was a Deaconess and later became the Mother of the church. In her younger years, she traveled with her sisters singing praises to the Lord, The group was best known as the " Seven Sisters". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Geter, three brothers, James Arthur, Bishop Junior and Clarence Gray; one sister, Jean Ester Gray. She is survived by her son, Albert Franklin(Brenda) Geter, Woodleaf, two daughters, Deborah L. Geter, Woodleaf, Linda(Rodney) Gibson, Concord, grandchildren, Kimberly Geter, Joshua(Tomi)Geter, Jeremy Geter, Rodney Gibson, Jr., brothers, Bishop E.L. (Evelyn)Gray, Statesville, Bishop Willie Joe(Juanita)Gray, Woodleaf, Raymond(Dorothy) Gray, Woodleaf, sisters, Addie Burnette, Kernersville, Thelma Lazenby, Salisbury, Naomi (Rev. Leon)Watkins, Woodleaf, Mary Joe(Elder Leon)Imes, Woodleaf, Alice(Henry) Cleveland, Woodleaf, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 at New Jerusalem Holiness Church, Woodleaf Visitation at 1 pm and Funeral at 2 pm burial will follow in the church cemetery, Evangelist Lajune Y. Gray, Officiating, Bishop Elect Dr. Lonnie Gray, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to

Mrs. Mary Nora Geter 87, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Rowan Co. on December 12, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Bishop W.O.K. Gray and Minnie Lee Gray. She was educated in the public schools of Rowan Co. and was a graduate of R.A. Clement High School. She was a retired seamstress and was last employed at T&V Specialities. Mrs. Geter was a former member of the Outstanding Women's Club. She enjoyed going to church, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family. Mrs.Geter was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Holiness Church. She served as the church treasurer, song in the choir, was a Deaconess and later became the Mother of the church. In her younger years, she traveled with her sisters singing praises to the Lord, The group was best known as the " Seven Sisters". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Geter, three brothers, James Arthur, Bishop Junior and Clarence Gray; one sister, Jean Ester Gray. She is survived by her son, Albert Franklin(Brenda) Geter, Woodleaf, two daughters, Deborah L. Geter, Woodleaf, Linda(Rodney) Gibson, Concord, grandchildren, Kimberly Geter, Joshua(Tomi)Geter, Jeremy Geter, Rodney Gibson, Jr., brothers, Bishop E.L. (Evelyn)Gray, Statesville, Bishop Willie Joe(Juanita)Gray, Woodleaf, Raymond(Dorothy) Gray, Woodleaf, sisters, Addie Burnette, Kernersville, Thelma Lazenby, Salisbury, Naomi (Rev. Leon)Watkins, Woodleaf, Mary Joe(Elder Leon)Imes, Woodleaf, Alice(Henry) Cleveland, Woodleaf, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 at New Jerusalem Holiness Church, Woodleaf Visitation at 1 pm and Funeral at 2 pm burial will follow in the church cemetery, Evangelist Lajune Y. Gray, Officiating, Bishop Elect Dr. Lonnie Gray, Eulogist. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com Published in Salisbury Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close