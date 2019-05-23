Mary Parker (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Parker.
Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-664-3363
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
View Map
Lying in State
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Lee Davis Parker, 88, of Mount Ulla, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. She was born on January 22, 1931 in Iredell County, NC, to the late Marvin and Mary Winters Davis. Mrs. Parker was retired from Mary L. Farm. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Mount Ulla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Eugene Parker; sisters, Frankie Lovin and Barbara Warren; and granddaughter, Faith Walther. She is survived by her children, David E. Parker, Richard Parker (Dorcas), Kimberly Rector (Thurman), Melanie Salem (Charlie); sisters, Nancy Kerr, Lynda Burns; brother, Charles Davis; and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 26 at 3:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church with Pastor Chuck Hutchens officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 or Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Parker family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.