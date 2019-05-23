Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Parker. View Sign Service Information Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC 28115 (704)-664-3363 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cavin-Cook Funeral Home 494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150 Mooresville , NC View Map Lying in State 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM Centenary United Methodist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Centenary United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Davis Parker, 88, of Mount Ulla, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. She was born on January 22, 1931 in Iredell County, NC, to the late Marvin and Mary Winters Davis. Mrs. Parker was retired from Mary L. Farm. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Mount Ulla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Eugene Parker; sisters, Frankie Lovin and Barbara Warren; and granddaughter, Faith Walther. She is survived by her children, David E. Parker, Richard Parker (Dorcas), Kimberly Rector (Thurman), Melanie Salem (Charlie); sisters, Nancy Kerr, Lynda Burns; brother, Charles Davis; and 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 26 at 3:00 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church with Pastor Chuck Hutchens officiating. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 620 Centenary Church Rd., Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 or Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Parker family. Condolences may be made to the family at

