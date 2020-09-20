1/1
Mary Puckett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Roseman Puckett, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Rowan County to the late Walter and Dorothy Cauble Roseman. Mrs. Puckett was a 1953 graduate of Rockwell High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked various jobs to help with the family finances. Employment included North Rowan Elementary, Bill's Pastry Shop, and Walker's Mobile Homes. Mary assisted with scouting and was active in her church mission programs. She was an amazing woman who was not afraid to attack any project, figure it out, and complete it. She loved and welcomed everyone into her home and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, needle point, cake decorating, traveling, and camping across the USA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Puckett was preceded in death by her son, Garry Puckett and brother, Duke Roseman. She is survived by her husband, Derwood Sink Puckett, whom she married in 1953; daughters, Karen Puckett Garrison and husband, Jerry of Salisbury and Wendy Puckett Vandevere and husband, Joe of Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Diane Puckett of Shelby; sister, Betty Parks of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Letha Roseman of Salisbury; grandchildren, Joseph and Paige Puckett, James and Xingyi Puckett, Sarah (Puckett) and Gavin Coombs, Jonathan Garrison and fiancé Grace Geraci, Rebekah Garrison, Jarred Garrison, Anna Garrison, Jason Garrison, Dalton Vandevere, Devin Vandevere; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Puckett, Noah Puckett, Jackson and Elise Coombs. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Sept. 20, 4:-6 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Salisbury conducted by Dr. Darren Lambert and Dr. Kenneth Lance. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved