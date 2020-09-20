Mary Puckett

Mary Roseman Puckett, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Rowan County to the late Walter and Dorothy Cauble Roseman. Mrs. Puckett was a 1953 graduate of Rockwell High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also worked various jobs to help with the family finances. Employment included North Rowan Elementary, Bill's Pastry Shop, and Walker's Mobile Homes. Mary assisted with scouting and was active in her church mission programs. She was an amazing woman who was not afraid to attack any project, figure it out, and complete it. She loved and welcomed everyone into her home and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, needle point, cake decorating, traveling, and camping across the USA. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Puckett was preceded in death by her son, Garry Puckett and brother, Duke Roseman. She is survived by her husband, Derwood Sink Puckett, whom she married in 1953; daughters, Karen Puckett Garrison and husband, Jerry of Salisbury and Wendy Puckett Vandevere and husband, Joe of Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Diane Puckett of Shelby; sister, Betty Parks of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Letha Roseman of Salisbury; grandchildren, Joseph and Paige Puckett, James and Xingyi Puckett, Sarah (Puckett) and Gavin Coombs, Jonathan Garrison and fiancé Grace Geraci, Rebekah Garrison, Jarred Garrison, Anna Garrison, Jason Garrison, Dalton Vandevere, Devin Vandevere; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Puckett, Noah Puckett, Jackson and Elise Coombs. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Sept. 20, 4:-6 p.m., at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Service: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 21, at First Baptist Church of Salisbury conducted by Dr. Darren Lambert and Dr. Kenneth Lance. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
