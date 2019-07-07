Mary Rachel Watkins Blackwelder, 78, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born October 20, 1940 in Rowan County, NC to the late Denver and Emma Plyler Watkins. Mary was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School. Mary worked for Cannon Mills Plant #1 in Kannapolis, Belk's and Sears in Concord, then she was a substitute teacher for the Rowan County School System. She was a volunteer for the Rowan County Literacy Council, and for the Rowan County Cooperative Extension. Mary loved to crochet and work in her flowers. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by brothers, James Watkins, L.D. Watkins and Wade Watkins, and sister, Pauline Watkins. Mary is survived by her husband, Glenn Lee Blackwelder, whom she married October 18, 1958; son, Benny Lee Blackwelder and wife Wanda of Salisbury; daughter, Belinda Susan Blackwelder and Joel of Salisbury; granddaughters, Tiffany Michelle Crowe, Brooke Danielle Brooks and husband Josh, Misty Dawn Tobin and Joey, and Jessica Nicole Blackwelder; 9 great grandchildren; and sister, Edith Smith. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove, NC, with Rev. Johnny Boggs, officiating. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Blackwelder family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 7, 2019